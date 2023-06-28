Putin ‘weakened’ by Wagner mutiny: Olaf Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Wednesday Russian President Vladimir Putin had been “weakened” by the Wagner mercenary group’s mutiny, but that the ultimate consequences of the rebellion remained unclear.

The weekend uprising -- which ended when Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin called off his troops’ advance on Moscow -- has prompted questions about Putin’s grip on power as Moscow’s war in Ukraine grinds on.

In his first extensive comments about the aborted rebellion, Scholz said it would “surely have long-term consequences in Russia.”

“I do believe that he (Putin) is weakened,” Scholz told public broadcaster ARD.

“It shows that the autocratic structures, the power structures, have cracks and he in no way sits as firmly in the saddle as he always claims,” the German leader said.

“But I don’t want to take part in speculation about how long he’ll stay in office -- it could be a long time or short, we don’t know.”

Scholz said Germany and its Western partners would be keeping a close eye on further developments.

“Russia is a nuclear power, it is a very powerful country and that is why we have to watch very carefully when dangerous situations arise,” he said.

“This was a dangerous situation and many are speculating about whether it is over. We don’t know either.”

Scholz reaffirmed Germany’s support for Ukraine in the wake of Russia’s invasion and underlined that there could be no negotiations on peace until Moscow withdrew its troops.

“Anything else would legitimize what’s happened,” he said. “And that is why it can’t end up that the war is just frozen there where the line is between the various armies.”

He said it was unclear whether the Wagner mutiny “would make it easier or harder” to end the war.

“That is why it is important for Ukraine to do its part to make it (a resolution) possible -- that is what it is trying to do with the current offensive. We’ll see how that develops.”

Scholz said Western allies were “supporting Ukraine so it can defend itself” but stressed that “the goal of our support for Ukraine is not regime change in Russia.”

Previously seen as reticent on supplying weapons, Germany has become the second-biggest contributor of military assistance to Ukraine after the United States.

