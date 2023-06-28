Russia’s Lavrov says Moscow is in contact with US about embassies: Report

Russia Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday that Moscow was in contact with Washington about the work of their respective embassies, the state news agency RIA reported on Wednesday.

The two countries’ embassies have been severely scaled down in recent years as relations have worsened.

Lavrov said White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan had got in touch with Moscow.

