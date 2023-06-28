South Korea imposes sanctions on Russian national over North’s weapons programs

South Korea on Wednesday announced new sanctions on two individuals and two entities over their alleged involvement in North Korea’s weapons programs, Seoul’s foreign ministry said.



The sanctions target Choi Chon Gon, a former South Korean national who acquired Russian citizenship, two companies Choi owns and a North Korean who supported Choi, the ministry said.



Choi is accused of helping North Korea’s illegal financial activities in violation of United Nations Security Council sanctions after acquiring Russian citizenship.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



“It marks the first time our government has imposed unilateral sanctions on an individual of Korean descent,” the ministry said in a statement.



Nuclear-armed North Korea has been testing various weapons including its biggest intercontinental ballistic missile, ramping up tension with Seoul and the South’s main ally, the United States.



Read more:

North Korea’s mass rallies vow ‘war of revenge’ against US on Korean War anniversary

Advertisement

N. Korea warns of stronger response after Blinken discusses China visit with S. Korea

Japanese fisheries chief opposes a plan to pump radioactive Fukushima water into sea