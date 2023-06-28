Spain to double 2030 targets for green hydrogen, biogas

Spain will double its 2030 targets for biogas and green hydrogen production, said a draft of the Energy Ministry’s updated climate plan seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

Madrid set a 2030 target of 11 gigawatts (GW) of electrolysers, up from a previous target of 4 GW. It also plans to double the goal for biogas production to 20 terawatt-hour (TWh).

The document is a draft that may still be amended.

A spokesperson for the Energy Ministry declined to comment.

