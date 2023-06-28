Swedish police grant permit for Quran burning protest outside Stockholm mosque

Swedish police said they have granted a permit for a protest where the organizer plans to burn a Quran outside Stockholm’s main mosque on Wednesday, the start of the Muslim three-day Eid al-Adha holiday.

The green light came two weeks after a Swedish appeals court rejected a police ban on Quran burning protests, following a burning of the Muslim holy book outside Turkey’s embassy in January which led to weeks of protests, calls for a boycott of Swedish goods and further stalled Sweden’s NATO membership bid.

