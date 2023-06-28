Theme
People pray during a protest following the burning of the Quran in Stockholm, in Istanbul, Turkey, on January 29, 2023. (Reuters)
Swedish police grant permit for Quran burning protest outside Stockholm mosque

AFP
Swedish police said they have granted a permit for a protest where the organizer plans to burn a Quran outside Stockholm’s main mosque on Wednesday, the start of the Muslim three-day Eid al-Adha holiday.

The green light came two weeks after a Swedish appeals court rejected a police ban on Quran burning protests, following a burning of the Muslim holy book outside Turkey’s embassy in January which led to weeks of protests, calls for a boycott of Swedish goods and further stalled Sweden’s NATO membership bid.

Developing

