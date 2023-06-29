Theme
A structure, burnt during clashes between youths and police, is seen in a street the day after the death of a 17-year-old teenager killed by a French police officer during a traffic stop, in Nanterre, Paris suburb, France, on June 28, 2023. (Reuters)
France to deploy 40,000 policemen across France after deadly police shooting of teen

Reuters
Forty-thousand policemen will be deployed across France on Thursday evening after riots spread across France overnight, set off by the deadly police shooting of a teenager of North African descent on Tuesday during a traffic stop in a Paris suburb, the Interior minister told reporters.

“The state must be firm in its response, tonight 40,000 policemen will be mobilized, including 5,000 in the Paris region, versus 9,000 yesterday,” Gerald Darmanin said.

France jails 150 in night of ‘intolerable’ violence: Interior minister

