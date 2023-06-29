France to deploy 40,000 policemen across France after deadly police shooting of teen

Forty-thousand policemen will be deployed across France on Thursday evening after riots spread across France overnight, set off by the deadly police shooting of a teenager of North African descent on Tuesday during a traffic stop in a Paris suburb, the Interior minister told reporters.



“The state must be firm in its response, tonight 40,000 policemen will be mobilized, including 5,000 in the Paris region, versus 9,000 yesterday,” Gerald Darmanin said.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Read more:

France jails 150 in night of ‘intolerable’ violence: Interior minister

Advertisement