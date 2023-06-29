Theme
British Defence Minister Ben Wallace is seen during his meeting with Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov in Kyiv, Ukraine, in this handout image released on May 24, 2023. Press Service of the Defence Ministry of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT.
NATO should consider removing hurdle to Ukraine’s membership: Britain

Reuters, London
NATO should look at skipping the requirement for Ukraine’s Membership Action Plan (MAP) as part of its pathway to joining the alliance, British defense minister Ben Wallace said on Thursday.

Any move to ditch or circumvent the MAP requirement for Ukraine, which is designed to help candidates meet certain political, economic and military criteria, could speed up its accession.

“I think we should absolutely look at skipping the Membership Action Plan,” Wallace said at a joint press conference alongside his Canadian counterpart in London.

“But of course, we have to put some realism in this space that there are 31 members of NATO now and, you know, we have to all move together.”

Wallace said he could not guarantee agreement on that step ahead of next month’s NATO summit in Lithuania, but said it could be possible to remove other barriers to their membership.

