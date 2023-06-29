Papal envoy to meet Patriarch Kirill in Moscow

Papal envoy Cardinal Matteo Zuppi and Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, will meet in Moscow on Thursday, the RIA news agency reported.



Zuppi on Wednesday discussed humanitarian issues with Russian President Vladimir Putin's foreign policy adviser.



Cardinal Matteo Zuppi began his visit to Russia earlier this week, in a first such trip since President Vladimir Putin sent troops to Ukraine in February 2022.

Zuppi visited Kyiv earlier this month.

At the time, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed to the Italian cardinal to help secure the release of Ukrainian prisoners of war and the return children “deported” to Russia.

