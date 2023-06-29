Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Russian President Vladimir Putin kisses a participant of a meeting in a street in Derbent in the southern region of Dagestan, Russia, on June 28, 2023. (Sputnik/ Reuters)
Russian President Vladimir Putin kisses a participant of a meeting in a street in Derbent in the southern region of Dagestan, Russia, on June 28, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Putin seen greeting crowd, with Kremlin insisting he has ‘astounding’ support

AFP, Moscow
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The Kremlin said on Thursday that footage, which could not be verified, apparently showing President Vladimir Putin greeting adoring supporters proved that he has “astounding” support after quelling an armed insurrection.

Moscow has insisted that Putin’s long rule has not been weak-ened after Wagner mercenaries marched hundreds of kilometers -- almost reaching Moscow -- and captured military facilities in southern Russia, appearing to gain some support.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Putin is rarely seen meeting ordinary Russians, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw him observe strict isolation rules, with some of those restrictions still in place.

Moscow late on Wednesday released footage of Putin walking up to a cheering group of mostly women in Derbent, an ancient city in the Dagestan region of southern Russia.

“In Derbent, there was an astounding demonstration of support and happiness of the local population,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

He said Putin “could not refuse” greeting the crowd.

Surrounded by men in suits and a cameraman, the 70-year-old leader reached out over a barrier to shake people’s hands. Then, with his jacket off, he waved goodbye and blew a kiss to the crowd, before getting in a car.

The Kremlin, which has not mentioned Wagner chief Yevgeny-Prigozhin by name since his mutiny, has insisted that Putin has not been weakened by the rebellion.

“The data we have show the prevailing and dominating support of the president and the special military operation,” Peskov said on Thursday using Moscow’s official term for the conflict in Ukraine.

Putin has insisted that the mutineers did not galvanize support during their rebellion.

He initially condemned the rebelling Wagner fighters as traitors and vowed tough punishment but after the mutiny was halted, Putin allowed the fighters to go back to their homes, join the regu-lar army or go into exile in Belarus.

Read more:

Kremlin gives no detail on fate of ‘General Armageddon’ Surovikin after Wagner mutiny

Top Russia generals disappear from public view amid rumors of arrests after mutiny

Satellite images appear to show build-up at Wagner base in Belarus

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size