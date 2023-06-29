Theme
Wagner mercenary group fighters wave flags of Russia and Wagner group on top of a building in an unidentified location, in the course of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, in this still image obtained from a video released on May 20, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia’s Wagner fighters will no longer take part in Ukraine war: Report

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group, has been told that he will be deprived of financing if his fighters do not sign contracts with the defense ministry, the RIA news agency cited a senior lawmaker as saying on Thursday.

Colonel-General Andrei Kartapolov, an influential lawmaker who chairs the lower house of parliament’s defense committee, said Prigozhin had refused to sign the contracts and was subsequently told that his mercenaries would no longer fight in Ukraine, TASS reported.

