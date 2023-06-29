Bomb-plotting suspect arrested near former US president Obama’s home

The FBI arrested a man near former US President Barack Obama’s home in Washington, DC on Thursday.

A Secret Service agent at the scene told Al Arabiya that he was monitored after posting a video on Facebook and stating his plan to go to Obama’s residence and bomb it.

Obama wasn’t home at the time, the agent said.

Secret service agent tells me that they arrested a wanted man by the @FBi in the #January6th attack who threatened to bomb #President @BarackObama house . The president wasn’t at the house at the time . #BREAKING_NEWS @AlArabiya_Brk pic.twitter.com/pnv0KZnhrm — Nadia Bilbassy Charters ناديا البلبيسي (@nadia_bilbassy) June 29, 2023

The suspect, who in his 30s, was also wanted by the FBI for his involvement in the January 6th attack on the US Capitol.

Developing

