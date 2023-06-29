Theme
FBI and police near the home of former president Barack Obama where they arrested a man plotting to bomb the former president's house on June 30, 2023. (Al Arabiya)
Bomb-plotting suspect arrested near former US president Obama’s home

The FBI arrested a man near former US President Barack Obama’s home in Washington, DC on Thursday.

A Secret Service agent at the scene told Al Arabiya that he was monitored after posting a video on Facebook and stating his plan to go to Obama’s residence and bomb it.

Obama wasn’t home at the time, the agent said.

The suspect, who in his 30s, was also wanted by the FBI for his involvement in the January 6th attack on the US Capitol.

