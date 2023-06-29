Use of firearm by policeman who killed teenager is not legally justified: Prosecutor

The use of a firearm by a policeman who killed a French teen this week did not meet the legal conditions under which such force can be used, the local prosecutor said Thursday.



Pascal Prache, state prosecutor in the area where the killing took place, also said that the policeman was being taken before a magistrate on Thursday with a view to charging him with homicide, and added he was demanding the officer remain in custody.



