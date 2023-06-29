Theme
A policeman stands beside a burnt out vehicle near the Town Hall and cultural center of Mons en Baroeul, northern France on June 29, 2023, after protests following the shooting of a teenage driver by a policeman in the Parisian suburb of Nanterre. (AFP)
Use of firearm by policeman who killed teenager is not legally justified: Prosecutor

AFP, Nanterre
The use of a firearm by a policeman who killed a French teen this week did not meet the legal conditions under which such force can be used, the local prosecutor said Thursday.

Pascal Prache, state prosecutor in the area where the killing took place, also said that the policeman was being taken before a magistrate on Thursday with a view to charging him with homicide, and added he was demanding the officer remain in custody.

