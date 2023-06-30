Theme
France’s President Emmanuel Macron makes a statement as he arrives for the EU-Western Balkans summit in Tirana, on December 6, 2022. (AFP)
France's President Emmanuel Macron.

Macron leaves EU summit early to return to riot-hit France

AFP, Brussels
President Emmanuel Macron left early from an EU summit in Brussels on Friday to return to France, where three nights of unrest over the police shooting of a teenager have taken place.

Macron canceled a media conference scheduled for the second and last day of the summit to go back to Paris. He made no comment to reporters as he left.

