Macron leaves EU summit early to return to riot-hit France

President Emmanuel Macron left early from an EU summit in Brussels on Friday to return to France, where three nights of unrest over the police shooting of a teenager have taken place.



Macron canceled a media conference scheduled for the second and last day of the summit to go back to Paris. He made no comment to reporters as he left.



