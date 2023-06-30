Theme
Workers clean a damaged tobacco shop in Bihorel on the outskirts of Rouen, northwestern France on June 30, 2023, following riots three days after a 17-year-old boy was shot in the chest by police at point-blank range in Nanterre, a western suburb of Paris. (AFP)
French police will use armored vehicles to suppress riots: PM

AFP, Paris
French police will use armored vehicles to suppress riots, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said Friday, after three nights of violence following the deadly shooting of a teenager during a traffic stop.

“Additional mobile forces” would be deployed along with the vehicles belonging to France’s gendarmerie, Borne said, also announcing the cancelation of “large-scale events binding personnel and potentially posing risks to public order.”

