Marseille, France’s second-largest city, bans protests after latest riots
Marseille, France’s second-largest city, has decided to ban public demonstrations this Friday after last night’s latest riots in France, said the local authorities for the city.
All public transport in Marseille will also stop as from 7 p.m. local time this Friday.
