Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A pedestrian walks past placards reading “justice for Nahel and for all the others killed by police” in Marseille, southern France on June 30, 2023, following the killing of teenage driver Nahel by French police in the Parisian suburb of Nanterre on June 27. (AFP)
A pedestrian walks past placards reading “justice for Nahel and for all the others killed by police” in Marseille, southern France on June 30, 2023, following the killing of teenage driver Nahel by French police in the Parisian suburb of Nanterre on June 27. (AFP)

Marseille, France’s second-largest city, bans protests after latest riots

Reuters, Marseille
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Marseille, France’s second-largest city, has decided to ban public demonstrations this Friday after last night’s latest riots in France, said the local authorities for the city.

All public transport in Marseille will also stop as from 7 p.m. local time this Friday.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Facade of Paris Olympics aquatic training center damaged during overnight riots

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size