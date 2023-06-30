Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Burnt cars line the street at the foot of the Pablo Picasso estate in Nanterre, west of Paris on June 30, 2023, following riots three days after a 17-year-old boy was shot in the chest by police at point-blank range in Nanterre, a western suburb of Paris. (AFP)
Burnt cars line the street at the foot of the Pablo Picasso estate in Nanterre, west of Paris on June 30, 2023, following riots three days after a 17-year-old boy was shot in the chest by police at point-blank range in Nanterre, a western suburb of Paris. (AFP)

Paris to halt bus, tram services from 9 p.m. daily until further notice

AFP
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Bus and tram service in the Paris region will halt at 9:00 p.m. each evening until further notice, the IDFM regional transport authority said Friday, after three nights of rioting over a teenager’s fatal shooting by police.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The early shutdown was “for the safety of our workers and passengers,”IDFM said following attacks on transport and public infrastructure during the violence.

Read more:

Mother of French teen killed by police leads rally as anger shows no sign of abating

Advertisement

France unrest: PM says ‘all options’ being considered to restore order

Riots erupt in Paris suburb after fatal police shooting

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size