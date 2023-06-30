Paris to halt bus, tram services from 9 p.m. daily until further notice

Bus and tram service in the Paris region will halt at 9:00 p.m. each evening until further notice, the IDFM regional transport authority said Friday, after three nights of rioting over a teenager’s fatal shooting by police.



The early shutdown was “for the safety of our workers and passengers,”IDFM said following attacks on transport and public infrastructure during the violence.



