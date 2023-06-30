Russian watchdog blocks media outlets linked to Wagner’s Prigozhin

Russian communications watchdog Roskomnadzor has blocked media outlets linked to Yevgeny Prigozhin, chief of the Wagner mercenary group which staged a brief mutiny last Saturday, Russian newspaper Kommersant reported on Friday.



Russian authorities have not outlawed the Wagner group following the abortive mutiny but under a deal that ended the crisis, its fighters have been given the option of being integrated into Russia’s regular armed forces, joining their leader in exile in Belarus or returning home.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Read more:

Czech official labels Russia a ‘direct military threat’

Advertisement

Russia’s Wagner fighters will no longer take part in Ukraine war: Report

Kremlin gives no detail on fate of ‘General Armageddon’ Surovikin after Wagner mutiny