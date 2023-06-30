Ukraine counteroffensive slower than predicted, but advancing: Top US general
Ukraine’s counteroffensive against Russian forces is “going slower than people had predicted,” but is making steady progress, US Army General Mark Milley said on Friday.
“It’s going slower than people had predicted. Doesn’t surprise me,” Miley told an audience at the National Press Club. “It is advancing steadily, deliberately, working its way through very difficult minefields, et cetera.”
