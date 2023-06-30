Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A Ukrainian service member of the 55th Separate Artillery Brigade prepare carries a shell for a Caesar self-propelled howitzer before firing towards Russian troops, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near the town of Avdiivka in Donetsk region, Ukraine May 31, 2023. (Reuters)
A Ukrainian service member of the 55th Separate Artillery Brigade prepare carries a shell for a Caesar self-propelled howitzer before firing toward Russian troops, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, near the town of Avdiivka in Donetsk region, Ukraine, on May 31, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy orders moves to strengthen northern military sector

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ordered top military commanders on Friday to strengthen Ukraine’s northern military sector following the arrival of Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin in Belarus.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

He said government and military leaders had also heard a report from Ukrainian intelligence and security forces on the situation in Belarus, Ukraine’s northern neighbor.

Read more:

Russia’s Wagner fighters will no longer take part in Ukraine war: Report

Advertisement

Wagner merchandise prices soar online after armed mutiny

Putin seen greeting crowd, with Kremlin insisting he has ‘astounding’ support

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size