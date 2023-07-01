Theme
A relative of one of the 14 state security ministry employees kidnapped by members of an armed group holds a banner reading Governor, accede to the petitions, do something! outside the Secretary of Public Security and Citizen Protection of Chiapas, in Tuxtla Gutierrez, Chiapas state, Mexico June 28, 2023. REUTERS/Jacob Garcia
A relative of one of the 14 state security ministry employees kidnapped by members of an armed group holds a banner reading Governor, accede to the petitions, do something! outside the Secretary of Public Security and Citizen Protection of Chiapas, in Tuxtla Gutierrez, Chiapas state, Mexico June 28, 2023. (Reuters)

After three-day search kidnapped Mexican security staff freed

Reuters
Published: Updated:
A group of Mexican state security ministry employees were freed on Friday after being kidnapped earlier this week in the southern state of Chiapas, the ministry said, following a three-day search.

“All of them are OK,” a spokesperson for the ministry said.

On Wednesday, state security official Gabriela Zepeda Soto had issued a statement saying that 16 employees, all men, had been kidnapped by an armed group on a highway near the state capital of Tuxtla Gutierrez.

More than 1,000 federal and state agents joined the search, the statement said, and two people were detained earlier this week.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for Chiapas’ security ministry had said the employees were not police officers but administration workers, adding that “nothing like this has ever happened.”

The motive of the kidnapping as well as the conditions of their release remain unclear.

