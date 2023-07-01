Theme
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko holds a news conference in Minsk, Belarus August 9, 2021. (Maxim Guchek/BelTA/Handout via Reuters)
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. (File photo: Reuters)

Belarusian leader signs law allowing ban of media from ‘unfriendly countries’

Reuters
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has signed a law allowing media from “unfriendly countries” - those that have imposed sanctions on Belarus - to be banned, Pul Pervovo, a state outlet that reports on Lukashenko’s activities, said on Saturday.

