Belarusian leader signs law allowing ban of media from ‘unfriendly countries’
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has signed a law allowing media from “unfriendly countries” - those that have imposed sanctions on Belarus - to be banned, Pul Pervovo, a state outlet that reports on Lukashenko’s activities, said on Saturday.
