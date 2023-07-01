Biden to host Sweden’s PM on July 5 to discuss NATO bid, Ukraine

US President Joe Biden will host Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on July 5 to talk about transatlantic security cooperation and the war in Ukraine, the White House said Saturday.



The two leaders “will review our growing security cooperation and reaffirm their view that Sweden should join NATO as soon as possible,” the White House said, adding they will also reaffirm their support for Ukraine.



