Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A view of cars burnt during a night of clashes between protesters and police, following the death of a 17-year-old teenager killed by a French police officer during a traffic stop, in Nanterre, Paris suburb, France, on July 1, 2023. (Reuters)
A view of cars burnt during a night of clashes between protesters and police, following the death of a 17-year-old teenager killed by a French police officer during a traffic stop, in Nanterre, Paris suburb, France, on July 1, 2023. (Reuters)

France riots: President Macron postpones state visit to Germany

Reuters, Berlin
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

French President Emmanuel Macron has postponed a state visit to Germany that was to begin on Sunday due to unrest in France, both countries announced on Saturday.

The announcement comes as more than 1,300 people were arrested in France during a fourth night of rioting.

Family and friends of Nahel M, whose shooting by police sparked the unrest, gathered on Saturday for the teenager’s funeral in the Paris suburb where he died.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Macron spoke on the phone on Saturday with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and briefed him on the situation, a spokesperson for the German president said.

“President Macron has asked that the planned state visit to Germany will be postponed,” the spokesperson said.

Read more:

Marseille, France’s second-largest city, bans protests after latest riots

Advertisement

Distrust of police runs deep in many French suburbs

France unrest: Macron says social media fueling ‘copycat violence’ amid riots

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size