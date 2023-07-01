Theme
King Willem-Alexander is seen in the memorial and education center of the National Veterans Cemetery, on November 26, 2020 in Loenen. (File photo: AFP)
King Willem-Alexander apologizes for Netherlands’ historic involvement in slavery

AFP, Amsterdam
Dutch King Willem-Alexander on Saturday formally apologized as regent of the Netherlands for the country’s involvement in slavery, saying he felt “personally and intensely” affected.

“Today I’m standing here in front of you as your king and as part of the government. Today I am apologizing myself,” Willem-Alexander said to loud cheers at an event marking 150 years since slaves were freed in former colonies.

