Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez gives a statement, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, at Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain, on February 24, 2022. (Reuters)
Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. (File photo)
Russia Ukraine conflict

PM Sanchez visits Kyiv as Spain starts EU presidency

AFP
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said he arrived in Kyiv early Saturday to meet with Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy as Spain kicked off its presidency of the European Union.

“In Kyiv already. I wanted the first act of the Spanish presidency of the council of the European Union to be in Ukraine” with its president, Sanchez wrote on his official Twitter account, saying he would convey “all of Europe’s solidarity.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We will keep supporting the Ukrainian people until peace returns to Europe,” added Sanchez, who announced the visit during an EU summit on Thursday, saying the aim was to demonstrate the EU’s “unfaltering support” for Kyiv as it battles the Russian invasion.

Ukraine received EU candidacy status a year ago and is hoping to begin formal negotiations this year on what it needs to do to firm up its membership bid.

Read more:

Ukraine brings first charges for deporting dozens of orphans from Kherson

Advertisement

Ukraine counteroffensive slower than predicted, but advancing: Top US general

Ukraine, US agree counteroffensive creeps ahead

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size