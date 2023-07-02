Theme
People run followed by police officers during riots following the death of Nahel, a 17-year-old teenager killed by a French police officer in Nanterre during a traffic stop, at Champs Elysees in Paris, France, July 1, 2023. (Reuters)
Arrests in fifth night of French riots rise to 719: Interior Ministry

AFP, Paris
Arrests during a fifth night of rioting over the police killing of a teenager in France have risen to 719, the interior ministry said on Sunday.

Hours earlier, the ministry had given a provisional figure of 486 arrests, saying violence seemed to be lessening compared to the previous night when around 1,300 people were taken into custody.

