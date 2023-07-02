Baltimore police confirm mass shooting, multiple deaths, injuries
Emergency personnel and the acting police commissioner were at the scene of a mass shooting in Baltimore, in the US state of Maryland, early Sunday morning, police said.
The Baltimore Police Department confirmed there has been a mass shooting in the 800 block of Gretna Avenue. The number of victims was not immediately provided.
Early reports indicate multiple people have been killed and dozens more injured, Fox 45 Baltimore news channel said.
Ten people were taken to hospitals by police, and another 19 took themselves to hospitals, Fox 45 reported, adding that a
witness said they heard 20 to 30 shots fired
Acting Commissioner Richard Worley was at the scene of the shooting, police said.
There were multiple fatalities and dozens of people injured in the Brooklyn Homes area of South Baltimore and a large police and emergency medical response in the area, WBFF-TV reported.
Witnesses told the station that hundreds of people were gathered for an event called “Brooklyn Day.”
A press conference with additional details was planned for later in the morning at the intersection of 6th Street and Audrey Avenue, police said.
