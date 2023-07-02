Theme
A French firefighter works to extinguish a burning car during the fifth day of protests following the death of Nahel, a 17-year-old teenager killed by a French police officer in Nanterre during a traffic stop, in Tourcoing, France, on July 2, 2023. (Reuters)
French mayor says rioters rammed car into his house, injuring wife, child

AFP, Créteil, France
Published: Updated:
Rioters in France rammed a car into the home of the mayor of a town south of Paris, injuring his wife and one of his children, the mayor said on Sunday.

Mayor Vincent Jeanbrun wrote on Twitter that protesters “rammed a car” into his home before “setting a fire” while his family slept.

“Last night a milestone was reached in horror and disgrace,” wrote the mayor of the town of L’Hay-les-Roses.

The incident took place on the fifth night of chaos across France, where rioters have set cars on fire, attacked infrastructure, and clashed with security forces after police shot dead a 17-year-old boy trying to flee a traffic stop.

“My wife and one of my children were injured,” said Jeanbrun. “It was an attempted murder of unspeakable cowardice.”

