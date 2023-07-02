New, and expanded powers for UK police to crack down on protests take effect
New and expanded powers for British police took effect on Sunday, including measures targeting activists who stop traffic and major building works with protests.
Authorities have repeatedly condemned environmental protest groups, including Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion, which have sought to raise awareness about the urgency of climate change by staging multiple high-profile protests at the busiest highways and roads. Their protests in recent years often caused serious disruption for motorists.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
From Sunday, police will have powers to move static protests. Critics have argued the toughened laws are a threat to the right to protest, but UK officials say the measures were to stop “disruption from a selfish minority.”
“The public have had enough of their lives being disrupted by selfish protesters. The mayhem we’ve seen on our streets has been a scandal,” Home Secretary Suella Braverman said.
Authorities say that under the new Public Order Act, protesters found guilty of “tunnelling” — or digging underground tunnels to obstruct the building of new infrastructure works — could face three years in prison. Anyone found guilty of obstructing a major transportation project could be jailed for up to six months.
Hundreds of protesters were arrested last year in the UK for blocking major roads and bridges. Many activists protested by sitting in the middle of the roads or gluing themselves to the roadway to make them harder to move.
Police have said it’s costly to deal with the protests and that they diverted thousands of officers.
Read more: UK police charge teen over violence outside migrant hotel
-
UK police charge man with three counts of murder after Nottingham attacksBritish police on Friday charged a man with three counts of murder following a stabbing and van attack in the central English city of Nottingham ... World News
-
Woman dies from injuries after being struck by police escort for UK royalThe Duchess of Edinburgh expressed her condolences Wednesday after the death of an 81-year-old woman who was struck by a motorcycle that was part of ... World News
-
Prince Harry loses bid to challenge decision denying him UK police protectionPrince Harry on Tuesday lost a bid to legally challenge the British government’s decision not to allow him to pay for police protection while he is in ... World News
-
UK police express regret over arrest of anti-monarchists at King Charles’ coronationBritish police expressed regret over the arrests of the leader of anti-monarchist group Republic and five others at the coronation of King Charles, ... World News
-
UK regulator reprimands police for secretly recording phone callsBritain’s information regulator said on Tuesday it had reprimanded two police forces for recording over 200,000 phone calls, likely with victims, ... World News
-
Suspected armed gang leader extradited from Pakistan over 2005 UK police slayingA 74-year-old man extradited from Pakistan appeared in a London court on Thursday to face a murder charge in the death of a police officer who was ... World News
-
UK counter-terror police involved in ‘mosque attack’ probeCounter-terrorism officers are involved in an investigation into the attempted murder of a man who was set alight after leaving a mosque, UK police ... World News
-
UK police charge teen over violence outside migrant hotelUK police on Sunday charged a teenager with violent disorder and assault after an anti-immigrant demonstration at a hotel housing asylum seekers, ... World News
-
UK police arrest 22-year-old man over shooting near London churchBritish police said on Monday a 22-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a seven-year-old girl was left with ... World News