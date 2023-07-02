Russia reduces number of missile carriers in Black Sea Fleet to only two

Russia reduced the number of the missile carriers in its Black Sea fleet to two with a total salvo of 16 Kalibr cruise missiles, the military’s south operational command reported on Sunday.

It said in a statement: “In the Black Sea, the enemy conducts rotation and maneuvers with missile carriers. Currently, as of 17:00, two surface-to-surface missile carriers remain on combat duty, with a total of up to 16 Kalibrs.” It added that the “level of missile danger is very high.”

In May, the commander of the Russian Black Sea Fleet said defenses were being bolstered after a series of Ukrainian strikes using drones targeted the fleet’s base, the Crimean port of Sevastopol.

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet took quite a hit when Ukraine sunk its flagship the cruiser Moskva in April last year. And more recently last May, the Russian medium reconnaissance warship Ivan Hurs was attacked by Ukrainian uncrewed speedboats in the Black Sea.

US Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday said mid-June that Ukrainian have been very effective in terms of pushing the Russian navy back in the Black Sea. He said: “When you take a look at the numbers of Russian ships that are operating in the Black Sea now, it's at a much lower rate than we've seen in the past.”

Russia's Black Sea Fleet is one of the significant operational strategic commands of the Russian Navy, which showcases a mix of various classes of warships and submarines. Typically, it includes frigates, such as the Admiral Grigorovich class, which are designed for anti-ship and anti-submarine warfare. Also present are smaller corvettes, like the Buyan-M class, which are equipped with the Kalibr cruise missile system, a versatile weapon capable of striking targets over a long range.

The fleet also possesses large landing ships, which can be used for amphibious assault or transport tasks. Diesel-electric submarines, notably the Improved Kilo-class, form another critical part of the Black Sea Fleet's composition, carrying out anti-ship and anti-submarine duties. In addition, the fleet includes various auxiliary vessels and aircraft, providing logistical support and aerial capabilities. This versatile fleet allows Russia to maintain a strong naval presence in the Black Sea region, capable of executing a wide range of missions.

The decision to reduce the number of missile carriers in the Black Sea Fleet to only two could likely be a result of substantial threats or losses. These could be due to direct military action that result in significant damage or destruction of Russian vessels. It could also be in response to a successful Ukrainian counter-offensive that targets Russian naval assets.

Another scenario could be the application of crippling sanctions by international powers, making it difficult for Russia to maintain and operate its fleet due to a lack of necessary resources or spare parts.

Finally, a considerable internal issue, such as a mutiny – as is the case with the latest Wagner short-lived insurrection debacle for the Kremlin, technical failure, or logistical crisis, could force a reduction of the active fleet in the Black Sea.

