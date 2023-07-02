Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
FILE PHOTO: Suspected Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout is escorted by members of a special police unit after a hearing at a criminal court in Bangkok October 5, 2010. A Thai court on Tuesday dismissed charges of money-laundering and wire fraud against Bout, bringing him a step closer to extradition to the United States. The 43-year-old former Soviet air force officer known as the Merchant of Death faces U.S. accusations of trafficking arms since the 1990s to dictators and conflict zones in Africa, South America and the Middle East . REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang/File Photo
Viktor Bout is escorted by members of a special police unit after a hearing at a criminal court in Bangkok October 5, 2010. (Reuters)

Russian ex-arms dealer freed for Brittney Griner to run for far-right party

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

A Russian arms dealer freed last December in a prisoner swap for US basketball star Brittney Griner has been chosen as the candidate of a far-right party for a seat in a Russian regional legislature, state news agency RIA reported on Sunday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Viktor Bout, once dubbed “the merchant of death” by the US, served 10 years of a 25-year sentence in US prisons on arms dealing charges until his release in the prisoner exchange with Griner, an Olympic gold medallist.

RIA cited an official in Russia’s ultra-nationalist Liberal Democratic Party (LDPR)’s local organization as saying that Bout had been nominated as a candidate for the legislative assembly of the Ulyanovsk region in central Russia.

Bout was arrested by US agents during a sting in Thailand in 2008. The US Department of Justice described him as one of the world’s most prolific arms dealers who had sold weapons across the globe to terrorists and America’s enemies for decades. Bout always denied the charges.

Griner was sentenced in 2022 to nine years in a penal colony for possessing vape cartridges containing cannabis oil - which is banned in Russia - after a judicial process labeled a sham by Washington. Griner has since resumed her sports career.

Bout publicly joined the LDPR following his return to Russia. Despite its name, the LDPR holds far-right, ultra-nationalist views and strongly supports President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

The LDPR has previously provided a home to Andrei Lugovoi, who is wanted in Britain for the 2006 murder of ex-KGB officer and Putin critic Alexander Litvinenko. Lugovoi has served as an LDPR member of Russia’s national parliament since 2007.

Read more:

US ex-paratrooper detained in Russia on drugs charges

American musician arrested in Moscow on drugs suspicion

Russia’s Lavrov says Iran will be formally approved as member of Shanghai alliance

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size