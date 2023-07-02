Senior China diplomat says Italy backs Belt and Road in concept

A senior Chinese diplomat said he believes Italy still backs the concept of President Xi Jinping’s signature global investment initiative, even as the European nation mulls leaving the controversial pact.

“Personally I feel Italy is generally in agreement with the concept of the Belt and Road initiative, the possible outcome it could bring, as well as to promote cooperation along the BRI,” said Liu Jianchao, director of the Communist Party’s International Department. “They’re just still having some considerations on whether to renew the agreement.”

Liu made the comments after returning from a trip to Italy last week, where he met with politicians, lawmakers, and think tanks, seeking to persuade the country to stay on Xi’s flagship global pact. He told a group of business people in Rome it was a “correct decision for two countries to sign for BRI.”

Italy signed onto China’s massive BRI in 2019 when Giuseppe Conte was prime minister, becoming the only Group of Seven nation to join the pact. Its current leader, Giorgia Meloni, favors leaving the infrastructure initiative, Bloomberg reported in May. Participation will automatically renew in 2024 unless Rome exits the agreement.

“Of course we hope Italy could renew the agreement, but meanwhile I also think cooperation between China and Italy could be carried out through various means,” Li told Bloomberg on the sidelines of a peace forum hosted by Tsinghua University in Beijing on Sunday.

His comments seem to be more measured than those of the Chinese ambassador to Rome, who warned in an interview with Italian news outlet Fanpage that there would be “negative consequences” if Rome “recklessly decides to withdraw.”

Meloni told lawmakers on Wednesday that Italy can have excellent relations with China even without being part of the initiative.

“There are ongoing evaluations,” she said. “The issue must be handled carefully and respectfully, also involving the parliament.”

