Singapore suicides rise to highest in over 20 years: Samaritans

Singapore recorded its highest suicide tally since 2000, indicating a rise in mental distress from factors including social pressures and economic uncertainty, a report by non-profit Samaritans of Singapore Ltd. said.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The city-state reported a total of 476 suicides in 2022, with a notable increase among youth and the elderly, SOS said in a statement on its website.
Suicide was the leading cause of death for 10 to 29 year-olds in the country for the fourth consecutive year, constituting nearly 39 percent of the total for the age group.
The rise in deaths highlights the significance of mental-health issues and awareness. The World Health Organization has set a target to bring down the global suicide rate by a third by 2030.
An estimated 703,000 people died by suicide in 2019, making it one of the leading causes of death worldwide, according to a WHO report.
The WHO estimates that the current global rate of decline — a 36 percent drop in the 20 years through 2019 — is still too slow to meet the 2030 target.
Read more:
Singapore ruling party stalwart and former deputy PM Tharman runs for President
Singapore police to deploy more patrol robots due to manpower shortage
From Singapore to Dubai: The world’s most expensive cities for luxury living
-
Singapore ruling party stalwart and former deputy PM Tharman runs for PresidentSingapore ruling party stalwart Tharman Shanmugaratnam will run for the largely-ceremonial role of president after more than two decades as a key ... World News
-
Singapore police to deploy more patrol robots due to manpower shortageSingapore will “progressively deploy” more patrol robots across the city-state, police said Thursday, after more than five years of small-scale trials ... World News
-
From Singapore to Dubai: The world’s most expensive cities for luxury livingSingapore surged to top the rankings as the most expensive city in the world for luxury living for the first time as it vies to be a leading global ... World News