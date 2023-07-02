Singapore suicides rise to highest in over 20 years: Samaritans

Singapore recorded its highest suicide tally since 2000, indicating a rise in mental distress from factors including social pressures and economic uncertainty, a report by non-profit Samaritans of Singapore Ltd. said.

The city-state reported a total of 476 suicides in 2022, with a notable increase among youth and the elderly, SOS said in a statement on its website.

Suicide was the leading cause of death for 10 to 29 year-olds in the country for the fourth consecutive year, constituting nearly 39 percent of the total for the age group.

The rise in deaths highlights the significance of mental-health issues and awareness. The World Health Organization has set a target to bring down the global suicide rate by a third by 2030.

An estimated 703,000 people died by suicide in 2019, making it one of the leading causes of death worldwide, according to a WHO report.

The WHO estimates that the current global rate of decline — a 36 percent drop in the 20 years through 2019 — is still too slow to meet the 2030 target.

