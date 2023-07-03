Russia destroyed all Leopard tanks supplied to Ukraine by Poland, Portugal: Shoigu

Russian forces destroyed 16 German-made Leopard tanks or actually 100 percent of the tanks supplied to Kyiv by Poland and Portugal, Russia’s Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu claimed on Monday.

“In the south Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk directions alone where Ukrainian armed formations are undertaking unsuccessful attacks, the groupings of Russian forces destroyed 15 aircraft, three helicopters and 920 pieces of armor, including 16 Leopard tanks. This is actually 100 percent of the tanks of this type supplied by Poland and Portugal,” Shoigu said as cited by state news agency TASS.

Advertisement

He added: “The Russian armed forces continue effectively inflicting damage on the enemy by firepower, which considerably diminishes its offensive potential.”

Poland had said in March it delivered an additional 10 German-made Leopard 2A4 tanks to Ukraine after four were delivered earlier in February. Also in March, Portugal said three German-made Leopard 2A4 tanks were delivered to Ukraine.

In June, Ukraine requested more Leopard tanks from Germany to help its ground forces in the counter-offensive battles against Russian forces, after Moscow said it had destroyed at least a dozen of Kyiv’s tanks.

Later that month, Denmark and the Netherlands purchased 14 Leopard tanks for Ukraine expected to be delivered in January 2024.

Read more:

Ukraine ‘hopeful’ it could get US Abrams tanks in time for the next offensive: FM

Ukraine turns to Germany for Leopards as Russia claims dozen tanks destroyed in 24-hr

Denmark, Netherlands buy Ukraine 14 Leopards after reported Russian tanks destruction