Macron says ‘peak’ of rioting in France has passed, urges caution

French President Emmanuel Macron told a meeting of mayors on Tuesday that the “peak” of rioting had passed but he remained cautious about calling an end to the violence.



“Is it a permanent return to calm? I will be cautious, but the peak that we’ve seen in previous days has passed,” Macron said, according to TV pictures of his speech which was confirmed to AFP by a participant at the meeting.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



The government has battled riots and looting since 17-year-old Nahel M. was killed by an officer during a traffic stop last week just outside Paris, rekindling long-standing accusations of systemic racism among security forces.



Macron had blamed social media for the spread of the unrest and called on parents to take responsibility for their teenagers.



Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti told France Inter radio that parents who abdicated that responsibility, “either through disinterest or deliberately,” would be prosecuted.



Read more:

Mix of calm and concern as cycling’s Tour heads into riot-hit France

Advertisement

Teenagers arrested in Switzerland after violence inspired by French riots

Crowds stand in solidarity with local governments in France amid violent unrest