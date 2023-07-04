Theme
Workers clean a damaged tobacco shop in Bihorel on the outskirts of Rouen, northwestern France on June 30, 2023, following riots three days after a 17-year-old boy was shot in the chest by police at point-blank range in Nanterre, a western suburb of Paris. (AFP)
Macron says ‘peak’ of rioting in France has passed, urges caution

French President Emmanuel Macron told a meeting of mayors on Tuesday that the “peak” of rioting had passed but he remained cautious about calling an end to the violence.

“Is it a permanent return to calm? I will be cautious, but the peak that we’ve seen in previous days has passed,” Macron said, according to TV pictures of his speech which was confirmed to AFP by a participant at the meeting.

The government has battled riots and looting since 17-year-old Nahel M. was killed by an officer during a traffic stop last week just outside Paris, rekindling long-standing accusations of systemic racism among security forces.

Macron had blamed social media for the spread of the unrest and called on parents to take responsibility for their teenagers.

Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti told France Inter radio that parents who abdicated that responsibility, “either through disinterest or deliberately,” would be prosecuted.

