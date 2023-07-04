Germany, Ukraine call for extension of Black Sea grain deal
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called Monday for the extension of a landmark deal that allows grain from Ukraine to reach the global market, which is set to expire soon.
In a phone call, the two leaders “called for the grain agreement under the aegis of the United Nations to be extended beyond July 17,” the chancellor’s spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said in a statement.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The deal, brokered by the UN a year ago and renewed on several occasions since then, “is helping to improve the global food situation,” he added.
Concern about the deal has grown after Russian President Vladimir Putin said last month that he was “thinking about” exiting the agreement.
Moscow has repeatedly threatened to pull out of the accord that grants safe passage for Ukrainian grain to be exported via the Black Sea, demanding guarantees for Russian fertilizer exports.
A parallel agreement between Moscow and the UN aims to facilitate exports of Russian food and fertilizers, which are exempt from Western sanctions imposed on Moscow, but Russia claims this deal is not being upheld.
Russia’s envoy to the UN in Geneva said earlier Monday that there were currently no grounds to maintain the “status quo” of the deal.
Western capitals were blocking progress on reconnecting the Russian Agricultural Bank to the SWIFT banking system, Gennady Gatilov told the state-backed Izvestia newspaper.
“What we are seeing now does not give us grounds to agree to maintaining the status quo” on the deal, he said in the interview.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 saw Ukraine’s Black Sea ports blocked by warships until the deal, signed in July 2022, allowed for the passage of critical grain exports.
Ukraine was one of the world’s top grain producers, and the deal has helped soothe the global food crunch triggered by the conflict.
Some 32.4 million tonnes have been exported so far under the agreement, according to the UN. Just over half of the exports have been corn, while more than a quarter was wheat.
The initial 120-day agreement struck with the UN and Turkey last July has been extended three times: in November, March and in May.
Read more:
Russia’s UN envoy: No grounds to maintain Black Sea grain deal status quo
Black Sea grain deal can’t be extended: Russian officials
Russia again blocking Black Sea grain export deal: Ukraine
-
UN attempts to save Black Sea grain deal with ‘mutually beneficial’ proposal: SourceThe UN has proposed that Kyiv, Moscow, and Ankara start preparatory work for the transit of Russian ammonia through Ukraine as it tries to salvage a ... World News
-
China says it hopes Black Sea grain deal can be implemented in comprehensive mannerChina hopes the Black Sea grain deal can be implemented in a balanced and comprehensive manner, and wants to cooperate on global food security, ... World News
-
Pace of shipments from Ukraine slows as UN-backed Black Sea grain deal deadline nearsThe pace of shipments from Ukraine under a UN-backed initiative has slowed as concerns grow over ships getting stuck if a deal is not renewed later ... World News