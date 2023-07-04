Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
South American Foreign Ministers attend a two-day Mercosur trade bloc summit at the Conmebol Convention Center in Luque, Paraguay, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)
South American Foreign Ministers attend a two-day Mercosur trade bloc summit at the Conmebol Convention Center in Luque, Paraguay, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)

Mercosur bloc seeking fresh trade deals, increased regional commerce: Brazil’s Lula

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Tuesday he wants the Mercosur bloc to advance in talks for trade deals with Canada, South Korea and Singapore, while also aiming to increase commerce with other countries in South America.

The leftist president’s remarks during a summit of Mercosur leaders in Argentina came as he took over the temporary presidency of the bloc, which comprises Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Lula said at the summit that he is committed to completing the trade agreement struck in 2019 between the bloc and the European Union, but again called some addenda proposed by the latter “unacceptable.”

He is particularly critical of an addendum introducing penalties for nations failing to comply with climate goals and a procurement clause allowing European companies to sell to Brazil’s public sector.

Lula, who has been pushing for greater integration between Latin American countries, added that he also sees room for more trade between Mercosur nations and Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, while also calling for Bolivia’s accession to the bloc.

“It is urgent that Bolivia becomes a full member of Mercosur,” he said. “I will personally work for Brazil’s Congress to approve Bolivia’s accession.”

Read more:

Brazil president Lula says Mercosur looking for ‘win-win’ trade deal with EU

Brazil’s Lula, Pope Francis discuss Ukraine war over phone

Ukraine peace plan is only way to end Russia's war, says Zelenskyy aide

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size