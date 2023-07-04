Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
The doors of the headquarters of Mexico's Institutional Revolutionary Party, PRI, remain closed with chains in Mexico City, Wednesday, June 30, 2021. (File photo: AP)
The doors of the headquarters of Mexico's Institutional Revolutionary Party, PRI, remain closed with chains in Mexico City, Wednesday, June 30, 2021. (File photo: AP)

Mexico’s old ruling party faces fracture following loss of major state

The Associated Press
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Mexico’s old ruling party fractured Monday, with four leading senators resigning amid internal disputes and the loss of the last major state the party governed.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The Institutional Revolutionary Parties held the presidency and almost all statehouses in Mexico without interruption for 70 years.

But the PRI, as the party is known, has been reduced to a shadow of its former self by the rise of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s Morena party, which won the governorship of the last major PRI bastion, the State of Mexico, last month.

Morena has seized on the combination of handout programs and nationalism that the PRI once espoused, and has largely replaced it.

On Monday, four leading PRI senators and dozens of supporters announced they are quitting the party. Senators led by former interior secretary Miguel Osorio Chong announced they will form a new group called “Congruence for Mexico.” The new group will not be able to compete in the 2024 presidential elections.

The PRI, which now governs only two sparsely populated states, is now Mexico’s fourth biggest party, trailing Morena, the conservative National Action Party and the centrist Citizen’s Movement.

Chong and the other senators had objected to attempts by current PRI party leader Alejandro Moreno to hold onto power.

Read more:

UN council to hold first meeting addressing threats of AI to global peace

Syria’s Assad, Jordanian FM discuss war, refugees and crackdown on drug smuggling

Former US President Bill Clinton meets Clintons and Hillarys of Kosovo

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size