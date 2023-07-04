Neutral Switzerland wants to participate in European Sky Shield air defense umbrella

Switzerland wants to participate in the European Sky Shield air defense umbrella, the government said on Tuesday, a move which critics say is incompatible with the country’s long-standing tradition of neutrality.



European Sky Shield is a common air defense scheme set up by Germany in 2022 to boost European air defense, an issue which has come into sharper focus since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.



Swiss Defense Minister Viola Amherd is due to sign a declaration of intent to join the program during a meeting with her counterparts from Austria and Germany on Friday.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



“Switzerland wishes to participate in the European Sky Shield Initiative and a declaration of intent is due to be signed in Bern,” the defense ministry told Reuters, confirming an earlier report by broadcaster SRF.



Some 17 European countries have so far signed up to the Sky Shield project including Germany, Britain, Finland and Sweden.



It aims to cut costs for countries by coordinating their procurement of air and missile defense systems such as the Patriot missile system. It also aims to enable cooperation in training, maintenance and logistics.



Neutral Switzerland has come under increasing pressure from its European neighbors since Russia’s invasion in February 2022 to support Ukraine militarily by allowing the re-export of Swiss-made armaments.



Last week Bern rejected a request by Swiss defense firm RUAG to sell 96 Leopard 1 A5 main battle tanks for use in Ukraine. It has also previously vetoed requests from Denmark and Germany which had wanted to send Swiss-made armored vehicles and ammunition to help Ukraine.



The Sky Shield move has provoked concerns from Switzerland’s neutrality lobby.



“This does not fit with a strictly neutral Switzerland,” said Werner Gartenmann of the lobby group Pro Schweiz.



He said he was concerned the move would make Switzerland militarily dependent on foreign countries and NATO and would turn the country into a target.



Read more:

Teenagers arrested in Switzerland after violence inspired by French riots

Advertisement

Lithuania leader urges NATO allies to give Ukraine quick path to join bloc

Russia will stand up against sanctions and ‘provocations,’ says Putin at SCO summit