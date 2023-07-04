Russian journalist Yelena Milashina brutally attacked in Chechnya

Armed masked men attacked and seriously injured a prominent female Russian journalist and a lawyer in the Russian region of Chechnya on Tuesday morning after forcing their car to stop, the journalist, her employer and rights groups said.



Yelena Milashina, a well-known journalist for the Novaya Gazeta newspaper, was traveling to the Chechen capital Grozny from the local airport with Alexander Nemov, a lawyer, when they were attacked.



Milashina and Nemov, who had planned to attend a court hearing in the case of a woman they believed was being unjustly persecuted for political reasons, have been transferred to a hospital in a neighboring region and are expected to be flown to Moscow for further treatment.



“It was a classic kidnapping... They pinned (our driver) down, threw him out of his car, got in, bent our heads down, tied my hands, knelt me down there, and put a gun to my head,” Milashina told Mansur Soltayev, a Chechen human rights official, as she lay in hospital in Grozny before being transferred.



Memorial, a rights group outlawed in Russia, said that Milashina and Nemov had been “brutally kicked, including in the face, threatened with death, had a gun held to their heads, and had their equipment taken away and smashed.”



“While being beaten, they were told: ‘You have been warned. Get out of here and don’t write anything’,” Memorial said in a statement on Telegram.



A photograph of Milashina, whose newspaper was stripped of its license in Russia last year, showed her sitting on a hospital bed with her face covered in green dye thrown over her by her attackers, her head shaven by her assailants, and bandages on her left arm and right hand amid reports that several of her fingers had been broken.



The Kremlin said President Vladimir Putin had been informed about what it called “a very serious attack” which it said had to be investigated and followed by “energetic measures.”



There was no immediate comment from Ramzan Kadyrov, a close ally of Putin who rules Chechnya, a mainly Muslim southern region. He rose to power after two bloody wars that followed the 1991 Soviet breakup.



But Soltayev, the Chechen rights official, was cited by the RIA news agency as calling the attack “a provocation” against the Chechen authorities.



