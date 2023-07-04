Theme
View of a projectile crater after dozens, including children, were wounded by a Russian military strike in Pervomaiskyi, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, on July 4, 2023 in this image obtained from social media. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russian shelling wounds 31, including children, in Pervomaiskyi in Ukraine’s Kharkiv

Reuters, Kyiv
Russian shelling wounded at least 31 people, including nine children, in the small town of Pervomaiskyi in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region on Tuesday, officials said.

Oleh Synehubov, the Kharkiv region's governor, said on the Telegram messaging app that the shelling took place at 13:35 Kyiv time (1035 GMT) and several cars were on fire. He said the windows of eight multi-story building were smashed.

He posted several pictures of the building with smashed windows, dark smoke clouds, charred trees, and an overturned car.

“As of 3:00 p.m., we know of a significant number of wounded: 31 people were taken to a hospital (nine of them are children, 2 infants - 1 year, and 10 months),” Andriy Yermak, head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office, said on the Telegram messaging app.

Russia, which began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, did not immediately comment on the incident.

Moscow has denied deliberately targeting civilians.

