Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A file photo shows the Ilyushin Il-96 aircraft, transporting expelled Russian diplomats and their family members from the US, lands at Vnukovo airport outside Moscow, Russia April 1, 2018. (Reuters)
A file photo shows the Ilyushin Il-96 aircraft, transporting expelled Russian diplomats and their family members from the US, lands at Vnukovo airport outside Moscow, Russia April 1, 2018. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Moscow airport resumes operations after drone attack

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Moscow’s Vnukovo airport resumed operations from 8 a.m. local time (0500 GMT), Russia’s aviation watchdog Rosaviatsiya said on the Telegram messaging app, after a drone attack on the city on Tuesday.

Landings and takeoffs at the airport were restricted on Tuesday morning “for technical reasons beyond the control of the airport”.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin accused Ukraine of another drone attack on the Russian capital and its region, adding it had been repelled.

Read more:

Several drones intercepted near Moscow: Reports

Russia intercepts Ukrainian drones on way to Moscow region warehouses

Prigozhin calls for support as Wagner continues recruiting despite Putin ultimatum

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size