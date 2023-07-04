Moscow airport resumes operations after drone attack

Moscow’s Vnukovo airport resumed operations from 8 a.m. local time (0500 GMT), Russia’s aviation watchdog Rosaviatsiya said on the Telegram messaging app, after a drone attack on the city on Tuesday.

Landings and takeoffs at the airport were restricted on Tuesday morning “for technical reasons beyond the control of the airport”.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin accused Ukraine of another drone attack on the Russian capital and its region, adding it had been repelled.

Read more:

Several drones intercepted near Moscow: Reports

Russia intercepts Ukrainian drones on way to Moscow region warehouses

Prigozhin calls for support as Wagner continues recruiting despite Putin ultimatum