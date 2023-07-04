US Treasury Secretary Yellen, China’s ambassador hold ‘frank’ discussions

US Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen and Xie Fang, China’s ambassador to the United States, met on Monday ahead of Yellen’s scheduled travel to Beijing this week, according to a statement from the US Department of Treasury.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Yellen and Xie held a “frank and productive discussion” that covered global and bilateral issues, the statement said.

Advertisement

Xie expressed China’s concerns on economic and trade issues and asked the United States to take action to resolve them, according to state media broadcaster CCTV.

He also expressed hope that the United States and China will eliminate interference while strengthening dialogue, CCTV said.

Read more:



US Treasury Secretary to visit Beijing, aiming to improve relations and economy



US Treasury Secretary Yellen hopes to visit China to ‘reestablish contact’



US will push for progress on debt restructuring, says Yellen in Paris