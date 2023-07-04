Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a press conference at the G7 meeting of Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors at Toki Messe in Niigata on May 11, 2023. (Photo by Shuji Kajiyama / POOL / AFP)
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a press conference at the G7 meeting of Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors at Toki Messe in Niigata on May 11, 2023. (Photo by Shuji Kajiyama / POOL / AFP)

US Treasury Secretary Yellen, China’s ambassador hold ‘frank’ discussions

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

US Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen and Xie Fang, China’s ambassador to the United States, met on Monday ahead of Yellen’s scheduled travel to Beijing this week, according to a statement from the US Department of Treasury.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Yellen and Xie held a “frank and productive discussion” that covered global and bilateral issues, the statement said.

Advertisement

Xie expressed China’s concerns on economic and trade issues and asked the United States to take action to resolve them, according to state media broadcaster CCTV.

He also expressed hope that the United States and China will eliminate interference while strengthening dialogue, CCTV said.

Read more:

US Treasury Secretary to visit Beijing, aiming to improve relations and economy

US Treasury Secretary Yellen hopes to visit China to ‘reestablish contact’

US will push for progress on debt restructuring, says Yellen in Paris

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size