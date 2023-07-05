Angry youths clash with Tunisian police following deadly police raid

Angry youths barricaded roads and clashed with police on Wednesday in the Tunisian town of Sbeitla hours after the death of a young man during a police raid, witnesses said.

Police had sought to arrest a local businessman suspected of running an illegal gambling operation but ran into resistance from his associates, triggering clashes in which the man was fatally shot with a rifle, a town official said.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

An investigation was under way to determine the circumstances of his death, he added. Police and interior ministry spokespeople did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

The youthful protesters burned tyres, closed roads and threw stones at police, who responded with tear gas volleys that dispersed the crowd, witnesses said.

Read more:

Zaporizhzhia residents say they are ready for any nuclear event amid claims of attack

US President Biden says ‘looking forward’ to Sweden’s NATO membership

Canada to stop ads on Facebook, but sees path to settle quarrel