Tunisian demonstrators raise national flags and protest placards as they take to the streets of the capital Tunis, on January 14, 2023, to protest against their president. (AFP)
Tunisian demonstrators raise national flags and protest placards as they take to the streets of the capital Tunis, on January 14, 2023, to protest against their president. (File photo: AFP)

Angry youths clash with Tunisian police following deadly police raid

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Angry youths barricaded roads and clashed with police on Wednesday in the Tunisian town of Sbeitla hours after the death of a young man during a police raid, witnesses said.

Police had sought to arrest a local businessman suspected of running an illegal gambling operation but ran into resistance from his associates, triggering clashes in which the man was fatally shot with a rifle, a town official said.

An investigation was under way to determine the circumstances of his death, he added. Police and interior ministry spokespeople did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

The youthful protesters burned tyres, closed roads and threw stones at police, who responded with tear gas volleys that dispersed the crowd, witnesses said.

