Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the Mound of Glory memorial complex to mark the country's Independence Day, outside Minsk, Belarus July 3, 2023. Press Service of the President of the Republic of Belarus/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT.
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the Mound of Glory memorial complex to mark the country's Independence Day, outside Minsk, Belarus July 3, 2023. (Reuters)

Belarus jails son of Lukashenko rival for eight years

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

A court in Belarus has sentenced the son of a jailed former presidential contender to eight years in prison, supporters and state media said on Wednesday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Eduard Babariko was found guilty of tax evasion and “complicity in inciting social discord and hostilities” in a trial that began in May, nearly three years after he was arrested. He had pleaded not guilty.

Babariko was detained in June 2020 alongside his father Viktor, a prominent banker and philanthropist.

At the time, the father was considered the main election rival of Alexander Lukashenko, who has led Belarus since 1994.

The younger man had headed his father’s election headquarters.

Lukashenko claimed a landslide victory in a presidential election two months later, sparking the biggest protests in Belarus’ modern history. He rejected claims of electoral fraud.

The elder Babariko was sentenced in 2021 to 14 years in prison on corruption charges he denied, sparking condemnation from the West and the Belarus opposition whose leading figures are all now in exile or in jail.

Read more:

Russian ex-PM: Wagner’s Prigozhin destroyed the ‘myth’ of Putin’s ‘stable’ Russia

Zelenskyy says Putin is ‘weak’, his power ‘crumbling’ after Wagner mutiny: Report

Prigozhin calls for support as Wagner continues recruiting despite Putin ultimatum

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size