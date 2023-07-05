Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
This undated screen grab made from handout video released on April 8, 2023 by Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense (MND) shows Taiwanese military personnel at a undisclosed location, in response to Chinese military drills around the island. (AFP)
This undated screen grab made from handout video released on April 8, 2023 by Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense (MND) shows Taiwanese military personnel at a undisclosed location, in response to Chinese military drills around the island. (AFP)

China says it resolutely opposes US military sales to Taiwan

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

China resolutely opposes US arms sales to Taiwan and has lodged stern representations to Washington, China’s defense ministry said on Wednesday.

“The United States has ignored China’s core concerns, violently interfered in China’s internal affairs and deliberately pushed up tensions in the Taiwan Strait,” spokesperson Tan Kefei said in a statement.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The US State Department had approved the potential sale of ammunition and logistics support to Taiwan in two separate deals valued at up to $440 million, the Pentagon said last week.

Read more:

Taiwan says eight Chinese aircraft crossed Taiwan Strait median line

Taiwan to conduct two-day missile test

US Coast Guard ship sailed through Taiwan Strait after Blinken’s Beijing visit

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size