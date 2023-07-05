China says it resolutely opposes US military sales to Taiwan

China resolutely opposes US arms sales to Taiwan and has lodged stern representations to Washington, China’s defense ministry said on Wednesday.

“The United States has ignored China’s core concerns, violently interfered in China’s internal affairs and deliberately pushed up tensions in the Taiwan Strait,” spokesperson Tan Kefei said in a statement.

The US State Department had approved the potential sale of ammunition and logistics support to Taiwan in two separate deals valued at up to $440 million, the Pentagon said last week.

