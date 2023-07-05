Hungary expects new reactors to be built by Russia’s Rosatom in Paks by 2030, 2031

Hungary expects that Russia’s Rosatom will build two new reactors at the Paks nuclear power plant by 2030 and 2031, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday after meeting the Russian health minister.



Szijjarto held a joint press conference with Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko in Budapest.



