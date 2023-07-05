Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A general view of the turbine hall of reactor unit number four of the Paks nuclear power plant in Paks, 120 kilometers (75 miles) east of Budapest. (File photo: Reuters)
A general view of the turbine hall of reactor unit number four of the Paks nuclear power plant in Paks, 120 kilometers (75 miles) east of Budapest. (File photo: Reuters)

Hungary expects new reactors to be built by Russia’s Rosatom in Paks by 2030, 2031

Reuters, Budapest
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Hungary expects that Russia’s Rosatom will build two new reactors at the Paks nuclear power plant by 2030 and 2031, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday after meeting the Russian health minister.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Szijjarto held a joint press conference with Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko in Budapest.

Read more:

EU aims for agreement on migrant handling despite Hungary and Poland’s opposition

Advertisement
Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size