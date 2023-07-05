Theme
Yelena Milashina, a journalist for the now-banned independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta, speaks on the phone at a hospital after she and lawyer Alexander Nemov were attacked on their way to the Chechen capital Grozny from the local airport, in Grozny, Russia July 4, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia launches criminal case after brutal attack on journalist, lawyer in Chechnya

Russia has opened a criminal case after a prominent female journalist and a lawyer were brutally attacked in Russian republic of Chechnya, Russian Investigative Committee reported on Wednesday.

“Currently, the investigation team is conducting a set of investigative actions and search measures aimed at establishing individuals involved in this crime and all the circumstances of the incident,” the statement said.

Yelena Milashina, a well-known journalist for the Novaya Gazeta newspaper, was travelling to the Chechen capital Grozny from the local airport with Alexander Nemov, a lawyer, when they were attacked a day earlier. The two were beaten, and threatened with guns. Now both are in a Moscow hospital.

