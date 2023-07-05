Theme
A general view of the liquefied natural gas plant operated by Sakhalin Energy at Prigorodnoye on the Pacific island of Sakhalin, Russia July 15, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
A general view of the liquefied natural gas plant operated by Sakhalin Energy at Prigorodnoye on the Pacific island of Sakhalin, Russia July 15, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)

Russian man planned to destroy energy facility on Sakhalin : FSB

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Russia’s FSB security service said on Wednesday it had detained a man suspected of planning to destroy an energy facility on Sakhalin Island off Russia’s Pacific coast.

The FSB published a video showing what it said were improvised explosive devices and various chemicals at the house of the man who it said was a follower of “Ukrainian neo-Nazism.”

Fires and explosions have occurred at a number of Russian energy, railway and military facilities since Moscow launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Self-styled partisan groups opposed to the war have claimed responsibility for some of the attacks.

The FSB did not say what site the man was suspected of planning to target on Sakhalin, which hosts industrial enterprises owned by Japanese and Indian companies.

