Russian war would end in ‘days’ if NATO stopped arming Ukraine with weapons: Medvedev

Russia’s war on Ukraine, or as Moscow labels it the “special military operation”, would end in a few days if the US and NATO stopped sending weapons to Ukraine, Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday.

“If NATO, primarily the US and its vassals, stop shipping weapons and munitions to Ukraine, the special military operation would end in several months; and if they stop shipping their weapons now, then the special op will end in mere days,” said Medvedev who now serves as Russia's Deputy head of the Security Council.

He added: “Actually, any war, even a world war, can stop very fast,” state news agency TASS cited him as saying. “Either if a peace treaty is signed or if one does what the US did in 1945, when it used its nuclear weapons and bomber to Japanese cities - Hiroshima and Nagasaki. They have, indeed, ended the war campaign back then, at a cost of lives of almost 300,000 civilians.”

Moscow has long argued that US and NATO supplies of weapons and military equipment to Ukraine made the Western countries complicit in the conflict, has warned of retaliatory escalation, and labeled any and all Western equipment as fair game. Russian forces have repeatedly targeted weapons depots and warehouses housing Western arms in Ukraine.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov took it a step further when he said on Sunday that Ukraine allowed mercenaries of various nationalities and Western generals to use civilian infrastructure to fight against Russia and vowed that all such foreign personnel will be destroyed.

